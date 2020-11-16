UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Government Asks Lawmakers To Extend COVID-19 Emergency Until December 20

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:45 PM

Czech Government Asks Lawmakers to Extend COVID-19 Emergency Until December 20

The government of the Czech Republic on Monday adopted the health ministry's proposal to extend the state of emergency over COVID-19 until December 20 and requested that parliament approve the decision, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The government of the Czech Republic on Monday adopted the health ministry's proposal to extend the state of emergency over COVID-19 until December 20 and requested that parliament approve the decision, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

On October 5, the country introduced a 30-day state of emergency, which was later extended until November 20. The measure has significantly curtailed public life in the country.

"We heard the situation analysis on the spread of coronavirus cases in the country by the head of the health ministry, Jan Blatny, as well as his proposal to extend the state of emergency until December 20, and approved it. We also approved a corresponding request to the parliament's lawmakers to agree with our decision," Babis told reporters.

A total of 460,116 cases, including 6,208 fatalities, have been confirmed in the Czech Republic during the pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Czech Republic October November December Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GB elections held in peaceful, transparent manner: ..

32 seconds ago

Trump Administration Rescued Over 56 Americans Fro ..

34 seconds ago

Lahore High Court moved for bail cancellation of R ..

39 seconds ago

WHO Awaits Final Safety, Efficacy Data on Moderna' ..

9 minutes ago

45 private hospitals licensed to treat Covid-19 pa ..

9 minutes ago

Cabinet approves up-gradation of Children Hospital ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.