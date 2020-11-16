Czech Government Asks Lawmakers to Extend COVID-19 Emergency Until December 20

The government of the Czech Republic on Monday adopted the health ministry's proposal to extend the state of emergency over COVID-19 until December 20 and requested that parliament approve the decision, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said

On October 5, the country introduced a 30-day state of emergency, which was later extended until November 20. The measure has significantly curtailed public life in the country.

"We heard the situation analysis on the spread of coronavirus cases in the country by the head of the health ministry, Jan Blatny, as well as his proposal to extend the state of emergency until December 20, and approved it. We also approved a corresponding request to the parliament's lawmakers to agree with our decision," Babis told reporters.

A total of 460,116 cases, including 6,208 fatalities, have been confirmed in the Czech Republic during the pandemic.