UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Government Declares 14-Day State Of Emergency Over COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 09:50 PM

Czech Government Declares 14-Day State of Emergency Over COVID-19 - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The Czech cabinet declared a two-week state of emergency at the request of regional authorities due to worsening COVID-19 dynamics in circumvention of parliament's opposition, the Czech Television reported on Sunday.

This past Thursday, the Czech parliament declined in a 49-48 vote the cabinet's request to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency, which was declared on October 5, 2020.

The cabinet reportedly triggered its right under the Czech law to declare a state of emergency at the request of regional authorities.

According to the report, Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil is determined to appeal the request of regional authorities and the cabinet's decision to satisfy it.

The Czech government is expected to give a press conference on the matter later on Sunday.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Vote October Sunday 2020 TV Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

23 minutes ago

SALAMA’s preliminary 2020 net profit doubles to ..

23 minutes ago

ADNIC reports AED371 million in net profit for 202 ..

38 minutes ago

Ukrainian President visits Wahat Al Karama

38 minutes ago

ADNEC, Expo Tel Aviv sign strategic MoU to increas ..

1 hour ago

Department of Culture and Tourism launches Sheikh ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.