Czech Government Imposes Sanctions Against Patriarch Kirill - Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 09:14 PM

The Czech government on Wednesday put Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on its national sanctions list over his position regarding Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Wednesday

"Czech Sanctions List has its first name. Patriarch Kirill belongs on the sanctions list, precisely because faith cannot be used to justify the atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine," Lipavsky tweeted.

To be put on the list, an individual has to conduct activities that violate or aim to violate Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, according to the Czech Foreign Ministry.

So far, apart from the Czech Republic, the patriarch has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom, Canada, Lithuania and Ukraine since February 2022 when Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Media reported that the EU had wanted to include Kirill in its sanctions list last June, but excluded him from initial sanctions plans due to Hungary's opposition.

