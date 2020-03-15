UrduPoint.com
Czech Government Likely To Declare Nationwide Quarantine - Prime Minister

Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said his government would likely impose a nationwide quarantine after the cabinet meets later on Sunday to discuss additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response measures.

"There are 231 infected people in the country but many ignore the quarantine.

That is why the government will today consider declaring quarantine in the entire country," the prime minister said live tv Prima.

Babis said people should stay at home and take care of their elderly relatives and close ones.

The government declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency on Thursday, closing the border and barring citizens from going abroad.

All non-essential businesses were ordered to shut down for 10 days starting Saturday. Bars, restaurants and casinos have also been closed, except for fast-food eateries with drive-through or take-away options.

