Czech Government May Extend State Of Emergency For 90 More Days - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 09:21 PM

The Czech government will consider on Wednesday extending the state of emergency imposed on March 4 for 90 more days to facilitate aid for refugees from Ukraine, the country's Prime Minister Petr Fiala said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Czech government will consider on Wednesday extending the state of emergency imposed on March 4 for 90 more days to facilitate aid for refugees from Ukraine, the country's Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

"Today, we will consider and probably approve a proposal by Interior Minister Vit Rakusan to extend the state of emergency for 90 days, which is necessary for more effective dealing with a large flow of Ukrainian refugees coming to us daily," Fiala said speaking on Czech tv.

On Tuesday, Fiala told reporters that the number of Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic exceeds 300,000.

About half of the migrants to arrive since the start of Russia's military operation are children, while about 80% of adults are women.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The UN has estimated that the number of Ukrainian refugees exceeds 2 million.

