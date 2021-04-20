Czech Government Removes Rosatom From List of Candidates for Dukovany NPP Construction

Members of the Czech government unanimously decided to remove Russian state corporation Rosatom from the list of candidates for participation in the tender for the construction of a new power unit for the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the country's southeast amid the recent diplomatic row between the two countries, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek said on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Members of the Czech government unanimously decided to remove Russian state corporation Rosatom from the list of candidates for participation in the tender for the construction of a new power unit for the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the country's southeast amid the recent diplomatic row between the two countries, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek said on Monday.

"The government made a unanimous decision that among the candidates for participation in the tender for the completion of the Dukovany NPP, three firms remain: the US-based Westinghouse, France's EdF and South Korea's KHNP.

Russian firm Rosatom, in the light of new information, will not participate in the tender," Havlicek said at a briefing.

The winner of the tender for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany NPP should be determined no later than 2024. The construction of the block itself should begin in 2029 and be completed in 2036. The project cost is about 6 billion Euros ($7.2 billion).