Czech Government To Declassify Document On Vrbetice Explosion On Monday - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Czech Government to Declassify Document on Vrbetice Explosion on Monday - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The Czech government will on Monday discuss the document on the situation with the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice in 2014 and will most likely declassify it, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday.

"The document will be discussed by the government on Monday, I want it to be declassified. The public should be aware of this," Babis told reporters.

Babis added that he received this document on Friday from the Czech Security Information Service (BIS). The Czech first deputy prime minister, Jan Hamacek, who is also serving as the foreign minister, received the document as well.

According to Babis, Prague's European allies have been informed about the situation, and the incident in Vrbetice will be certainly discussed at the next meeting of the European Council.

On Saturday, Hamacek announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats, who were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours. Babis explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by saying that Prague knows well what will follow this step. Meanwhile, the Czech police put on their wanted list Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected by London of carrying out a nerve agent attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK's Salisbury in March 2018.

