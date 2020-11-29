(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) All shops, restaurants, cafes and consumer services that has been shut down since October amid the coronavirus pandemic will resume operations starting from December 3, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Sunday following an extraordinary government meeting.

The Czech Republic saw its daily infection rate drop over the past several weeks. On Saturday, 2,667 new cases were registered in the country, while in late October the number of new infections per day was over three times higher.

"In connection with the improvement in the epidemiological situation in the republic in recent weeks, the government allowed all shops, food and consumer services to open from Thursday, December 3," Blatny said, noting that these shops and services need 15 square meters (161.5 square feet) of space per one customer.

To date, the Czech Republic has confirmed 518,649 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 8,054, according to the health authorities.