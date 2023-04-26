UrduPoint.com

The Czech government has approved a defense cooperation agreement with the United States, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday

"The government approved today a very important agreement on defense cooperation with the US. It is a step that will boost the security of our country," the prime minister told a briefing.

The deal requires approval by the Czech parliament and then by President Petr Pavel before going into effect.

Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova stated that the agreement would not lead to the establishment of US military bases in the country by default.

"Europe's defense is based on the participation of US forces. It has been, is and, I hope, will be so. But this agreement does not mean the presence of US forces in the Czech Republic or the establishment of a US military base in the country," Cernochova told journalists, as quoted by the iDNES news portal.

The hypothetical presence of US troops or a military base in the Czech Republic is an issue that would need a specific discussion and approval by the country's government and parliament, the minister added.

