MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Czech government has approved the purchase of 246 Sweden-made CV90 armored combat vehicles worth 59.7 billion korunas ($2.7 billion), Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

The Czech government singed an agreement for the purchase of CV90s with the Swedish-based arm of UK arms maker BAE Systems last December.

"Today, we have approved the purchase of 246 armored combat vehicles worth 59.7 billion korunas," Fiala told a press conference.

First vehicles under the contract are expected to be delivered to the Czech Republic in 2026, Defense Minister Jana Cernochova stated, adding that the deal was one of the largest for the country's military over the past several years.

Part of the manufacturing of the contracted vehicles will be carried out by Czech companies, which means that about 40% of expenses will return into the Czech economy, the defense minister added.

Last year, Prague pledged to create brigades of heavy mechanized equipment with modern tanks and infantry fighting vehicles by 2026.