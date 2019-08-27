UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Govt Crisis Ends As Consensus Minister Named

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:57 PM

Czech govt crisis ends as consensus minister named

A three-month political crisis in the Czech Republic ended on Tuesday with the appointment of a new culture minister from the ranks of the minority government's junior partner

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-month political crisis in the Czech Republic ended on Tuesday with the appointment of a new culture minister from the ranks of the minority government's junior partner.

The leftwing Social Democrats (CSSD) had threatened to pull out of the fragile coalition unless President Milos Zeman approved their nominee, party vice president Michal Smarda.

Zeman, 74, rejected Smarda, a small-town mayor, questioning his qualifications to take on a ministerial portfolio.

The CSSD, which had accused the president of flouting the constitution, last week finally withdrew its nomination of Smarda to propose Lubomir Zaoralek, 62, who was foreign minister from 2014 to 2017.

The CSSD is paired in the minority coalition with the populist ANO movement, and they rely on the informal backing of the Communist Party to survive in parliament.

ANO leader Prime Minister Andrej Babis -- currently under investigation for corruption -- sided with the president, a political ally, on the issue.

Zeman, who headed the CSSD from 1993 to 2001, has been at loggerheads with the party since some of its politicians refused to support his candidacy for president in 2003.

That election was won by eurosceptic Vaclav Klaus, who served two five-year terms as president.

The political fortunes of PM Babis, a billionaire, depend to some extent on Zeman.

If the premier is charged with embezzling EU funds, Zeman would be within his constitutional rights to scrap the case against him.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Minority Parliament Threatened Czech Republic Democrats 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Kebaier named new Tunisia coach

10 seconds ago

20,000 cases of domestic trafficking reported in 2 ..

12 seconds ago

Over 10,000 security personnel to guard Muharram g ..

15 seconds ago

Engr. Iftikhar successfully defends his Ph.D thesi ..

17 seconds ago

Computerization of land record in full swing; says ..

9 minutes ago

At Least 40 People Feared Dead After Shipwreck Off ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.