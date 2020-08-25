The Czech government on Tuesday extended so-called 'Antivirus' job support program until the end of October

PRAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Czech government on Tuesday extended so-called 'Antivirus' job support program until the end of October.

"The government has just approved the extension of 'Acka' and 'Becka' from the #Antivirus program till October.

There are still businesses that need help," said Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Jana Malacova said on Twitter.

The program pays two types of wage contributions for the period from March 12. It was originally supposed to last until the end of August.

Structured as a government-subsidized furlough, the program is one of the largest government aid programs to help the economy during the corona-virus pandemic.