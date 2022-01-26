UrduPoint.com

Czech Gov't Gives Nod To Sending 4,000 Artillery Ammunition Rounds To Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Czech Gov't Gives Nod to Sending 4,000 Artillery Ammunition Rounds to Ukraine - Reports

The Czech government has approved the transfer of 4,000 pieces of artillery ammunition rounds to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Czech government has approved the transfer of 4,000 pieces of artillery ammunition rounds to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing government sources.

Earlier, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said that the government of the republic would discuss on Wednesday her proposal to donate 152-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Government

Recent Stories

US Delivers Written Response to Russia on Security ..

US Delivers Written Response to Russia on Security Proposals - Reports

46 seconds ago
 Nord Stream 2 AG Registers Subsidiary to Own, Oper ..

Nord Stream 2 AG Registers Subsidiary to Own, Operate Pipeline's Section in Germ ..

47 seconds ago
 Fawad condemns Sindh police hooliganism against pe ..

Fawad condemns Sindh police hooliganism against peaceful MQM protesters

49 seconds ago
 US Envoy Kerry to Host Virtual Forum for Energy, C ..

US Envoy Kerry to Host Virtual Forum for Energy, Climate on Thursday - State Dep ..

50 seconds ago
 Czechs to donate 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine ..

Czechs to donate 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine: ministry

4 minutes ago
 PTI govt taking measures to empower women socially ..

PTI govt taking measures to empower women socially, economically: SACM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>