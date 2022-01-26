- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 10:21 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Czech government has approved the transfer of 4,000 pieces of artillery ammunition rounds to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing government sources.
Earlier, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said that the government of the republic would discuss on Wednesday her proposal to donate 152-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine.