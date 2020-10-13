UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Gov't To Ban Groups Of Over Six People Due To COVID-19 From Oct 14 - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:00 AM

Czech Gov't to Ban Groups of Over Six People Due to COVID-19 From Oct 14 - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Czech government is tightening measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from October 14 and will ban gathering in groups of more than 6 people, Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

According to the country's Health Ministry, over the past 14 days, the Czech Republic has taken second place in the world (after Andorra) in terms of the rate of growth of the number of new patients as per 100,000 people. On Friday, a record figure for the number of cases per day was registered - 8,618 people, on Saturday and Sunday the figures were more modest, but much fewer tests are being done these days.

Overall, 61,522 people are currently sick in the republic, with 2,146 of them hospitalized. On Monday, the number of deaths surpassed 1,000 people, reaching 1,045 cases, about 600 of them died in September-October. The country imposed an emergency situation regime October 5.

"The situation in the republic is tense, the number of new patients with COVID-19 is growing at a tremendous pace. In response to this, the government decided to expand and tighten from Wednesday measures against the expansion of the pandemic, in particular, no more than 6 people will be able to gather together," Babis said.

