Czech Health Authorities Warn Country Could Have 15,000 COVID-19 Cases By May

Czech Health Authorities Warn Country Could Have 15,000 COVID-19 Cases by May

Ladislav Dusek, the director of the Czech Institute of Health Information and Statistics, said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic could reach 15,000 by May

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Ladislav Dusek, the director of the Czech Institute of Health Information and Statistics, said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic could reach 15,000 by May.

"Based on the analytical data collected in our institute, we can make a prognosis about the development of the situation with COVID-19 disease in the [Czech] Republic.

By the end of March, the number [of cases] may increase to 3,000. By the end of April, we can expect a peak in the number of cases with about 15,000 [people] infected, including recoveries," Dusek said at a press conference.

So far, the Czech Republic has confirmed 1,289 COVID-19 cases and two deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

