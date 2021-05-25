Czech Health Minister Resigns Over 'Media Lynching'

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Czech Health Minister Petr Arenberger stepped down on Tuesday over mounting criticism in the media, becoming the fourth health chief to quit since the start of the pandemic.

"I called the premier in Brussels in the morning to tell him about my resignation... What I've been through recently resembled media lynching," Arenberger said.

The 62-year-old dermatovenereologist took office on April 7 but came under fire for allegedly failing to declare dozens of pricey properties near Prague.

Adam Vojtech was the first health minister to lose his job over handling of the pandemic in September.

He was followed by Roman Prymula who was fired two months into the job after he was photographed leaving a restaurant that was supposed to be closed due to the pandemic. The third minister, Jan Blatny, was dismissed after almost six months in the office.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters that Vojtech would reprise his job. His reappointment was reportedly approved by President Milos Zeman, who will sign a decree to this effect on Wednesday.