Czech Health Ministry Confirms Zero COVID-19 Deaths For 1st Time In 9 Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) There have been no coronavirus-related fatalities in the Czech Republic for the first time since September 2020, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

The European country checks its fatalities data within two days.

"Monday, June 14, was the first day in the Czech Republic when there were no registered coronavirus-related fatalities in nine months. These data were confirmed on Wednesday morning. The last time it happened was September 2, 2020. Overall, 52 people have died from the coronavirus in June," the ministry said in a statement.

The country has confirmed a total of 1.66 million COVID-19 cases, including 30,254 fatalities. There are currently 4,295 active patients.

The country of 10 million has already fully vaccinated 2.16 million people.

More Stories From World

