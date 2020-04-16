Czech Health Ministry Records First Day With No Coronavirus Deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Czech Republic has recorded the first day with zero new reported coronavirus deaths since the start of the outbreak, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

"None of the COVID-19 patients died in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, the first time since March 22 when a 95-year-old man with serious preexisting conditions died from the coronavirus," the statement read.

As of Thursday morning, the central European country had recorded 6,303 cases of infection with the virus, including 166 fatalities. The first infection was registered on March 1.

The Czech government said this week that lockdown imposed on March 12 would be eased gradually, with stores, eateries, craft shops, farmers' markets, museums, daycares, and zoos set to reopen between April 20 and June 8. Schools and universities will partially reopen, starting May or June.