Czech Health Ministry Reports 111 New COVID-19 Cases, Sharpest Daily Rise Since April 30

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Czech Republic has confirmed 111 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increase in the past three weeks, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The daily threshold of 100 or more COVID-19 infection cases was crossed on Monday for the first time since April 30. On Monday, 111 people received a positive test result, while only 20 new patients were registered a day earlier. Thus, the total number of coronavirus patients amounts to 8,500 since March 1, 5,600 have recovered, 299 people died. Currently, 2,600 people are undergoing treatment, more than 85 percent of them are treated at home," the statement read.

According to the health experts, the current daily surge in the number of COVID-19 cases may be linked to the May holidays, during which many citizens broke the quarantine rules.

Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech announced on Monday that the country had already overcome the coronavirus crisis, having successfully passed through the peak.

On Sunday, the Czech Republic lifted the state of emergency declared by the authorities on March 12. The final stage of relaxing the restrictive measures will begin on May 25.