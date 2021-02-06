UrduPoint.com
Czech Health Ministry Studying Opportunities For Direct Purchase Of Sputnik V - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:56 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Experts of the Czech Health Ministry are studying the legal aspects of a possible direct purchase of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, bypassing the EU regulatory authorities, Seznam reported on Saturday, citing its sources.

According to the media outlet, a few day ago, employees of the Health Ministry were instructed to find out what legal opportunities exist for the Sputnik V vaccine to be approved in the republic without the corresponding approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The news outlet noted that the Health Ministry was looking for an option to authorize the vaccine without the approval of either EMA or the State Institute of Drug Control.

On Friday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis visited Budapest to study Hungary's experience in the use of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine. He, in particular, discussed this issue with his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, and local doctors.

Babis has previously repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the sharp slowdown in shipments of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which hinders the nation's immunization of priority groups, like frontline medical staff and people aged over 80. At the same time, he highly assessed the Russian vaccine.

After Hungary, the first EU country to start using the Russian vaccine, Babis is planning to visit Serbia, which also administers Sputnik V.

