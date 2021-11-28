UrduPoint.com

Czech Hospital Confirms One Case Of Omicron Variant - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:50 AM

Czech Hospital Confirms One Case of Omicron Variant - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) A hospital in the city of Liberec in the Czech Republic says it has confirmed a case of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Czech tv reports.

On Saturday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that a woman was being tested for the Omicron strain. She had traveled to Namibia and returned to the Czech Republic through the South African Republic and Dubai.

The Luberec hospital said later on Saturday, as quoted by Czech TV, that the woman's test results confirmed with 90 percent accuracy that she had contracted the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

The woman had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and only has mild symptoms. She remains in isolation, as well as another eight people who arrived with her.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said on Saturday that there is no reason to panic over the new Omicron strain, even though it might be more contagious than other strains.

On Friday, the WHO identified the new South African strain as one of concern, since it may be more transmissible and dangerous.

