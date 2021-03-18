UrduPoint.com
Czech Hospitals Report Highest Ever Number Of COVID-19 Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:44 AM

Czech hospitals are treating 9,401 people for COVID-19, the highest number seen since the start of the outbreak, the Health Ministry said Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Czech hospitals are treating 9,401 people for COVID-19, the highest number seen since the start of the outbreak, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

"Updated Monday data puts the number of hospitalized people at 9,401. It is the largest figure reported since the start of the pandemic," a statement read.

Of those, 2,045 patients are on mechanical ventilation. Further 13,934 people tested positive for the virus in the past day. The number of people being treated for COVID-19 rose to 188,012.

The central European nation began mass vaccination in December. A tenth of its 10 million strong population has been inoculated at least once, the majority of those vaccinated are over 80 years old.

More Stories From World

