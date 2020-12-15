UrduPoint.com
Czech Hotels, Restaurants To Be Closed Dec 18, Owners To Get Compensation - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Czech Government has decided to close food services and hotels in the country since December 18 due to a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday.

On December 3, Czech food services and hotels were allowed to reopen since the country's daily infection rate dropped. However, the republic started to register over 5,000 new daily COVID-19 cases since December 9, and the government decided to reimpose some anti-coronavirus restrictions.

"During the last two-three weeks, the epidemiological situation in the republic has been deteriorating, there is a daily increase in the number of COVID-19 patients. In this regard, the government had to reconsider its decision implemented on December 3 to soften some measures, and tightened some of them again. This refers, first of all, to the operation of hotels and food services that will resume their work since Friday for uncertain time," Babis said.

The prime minister noted that initially, this decision was planned to be implemented on Tuesday, but then the government decided to give Czech businessmen several days to put their affairs in order before they closed their enterprises.

Babis added that these restrictions would not appeal to shops and consumer services that had been reopened on December 3.

"Shops and consumer services will continue to operate, but with adherence to very strict health standards," the prime minister said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the Czech Republic has confirmed 3,657 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 579,079. Over the past week, the country registered 32,246 new COVID-19 cases.

