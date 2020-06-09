Czech Industry Production Falls by Over 33% in April - Statistical Office

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The Czech Republic's industrial output shrunk by record 33.7 percent in April in light of the coronavirus-fuelled lockdown, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) said on Monday in a statement.

"In April, working day adjusted industrial production decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 33.

7%, year-on-year (y-o-y)," the CZSO said, adding that the contraction was the biggest since 1993, when the Czech republic became independent.

According to the statistics office, the previous record was 22 percent, and it was registered in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Radek Matejka, a spokesman of the CZSO, has said that the automobile industry was hit hardest, as the output fell by some 80 percent.