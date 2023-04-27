UrduPoint.com

Czech Inspection Of Ukrainian Grain Samples Finds No Excess Of Hazardous Substances

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Czech Inspection of Ukrainian Grain Samples Finds No Excess of Hazardous Substances

Tests of grain and groat products delivered to the Czech Republic mainly from Ukraine did not detect hazardous substances exceeding the statutory limits, Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority (CAFIA) said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Tests of grain and groat products delivered to the Czech Republic mainly from Ukraine did not detect hazardous substances exceeding the statutory limits, Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority (CAFIA) said on Thursday.

�"Analyzes of 25 samples (out of 63) have been already finalized. All the parameters are acceptable. Laboratory tests of other samples continue, and in the event of detecting an unsatisfactory sample the inspection takes corresponding measures immediately, doing everything possible to protect domestic consumers. However, it is necessary to underline that major responsibility for the safety and quality parameters of the imported products lies on respective operators," CAFIA director general, Martin Klanica, said.

The CAFIA inspectors have taken grain, spelt, corn, rye and barley samples for testing. Certain samples are analyzed in accredited laboratories, by tracking over 400 types of pesticides as well as mycotoxins, heavy metals and other hazardous substances.

Earlier in April, traces of a prohibited pesticide were discovered in one of the batches of Ukrainian grain in Slovakia. The substance's level slightly exceeded the set limit. In turn, Czech minister of agriculture, Zdenek Nekula, said that tests of Ukrainian grain, meat and eggs conducted by Prague have not detected any negative samples. Therefore, the Czech Republic had no reason to ban the import of Ukrainian products as Poland, Slovakia and some other countries did. According to CAFIA data, some 2-3% of food samples, which do not meet the standards, are detected each year.

On April 15, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Agriculture Prague Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary April June Event All From

Recent Stories

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Spanish Economy Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to W ..

Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to WTO - President

3 minutes ago
 PM's vote of confidence an appropriate response to ..

PM's vote of confidence an appropriate response to PTI: SAPM Malik

14 minutes ago
 US Asks Brazil to Extradite Russian National Serge ..

US Asks Brazil to Extradite Russian National Sergey Cherkasov - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives New Zealand&#039;s de ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives New Zealand&#039;s defence minister at Wahat Al Kar ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.