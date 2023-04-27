Czech Inspection of Ukrainian Grain Samples Finds No Excess of Hazardous Substances

Tests of grain and groat products delivered to the Czech Republic mainly from Ukraine did not detect hazardous substances exceeding the statutory limits, Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority (CAFIA) said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Tests of grain and groat products delivered to the Czech Republic mainly from Ukraine did not detect hazardous substances exceeding the statutory limits, Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority (CAFIA) said on Thursday.

�"Analyzes of 25 samples (out of 63) have been already finalized. All the parameters are acceptable. Laboratory tests of other samples continue, and in the event of detecting an unsatisfactory sample the inspection takes corresponding measures immediately, doing everything possible to protect domestic consumers. However, it is necessary to underline that major responsibility for the safety and quality parameters of the imported products lies on respective operators," CAFIA director general, Martin Klanica, said.

The CAFIA inspectors have taken grain, spelt, corn, rye and barley samples for testing. Certain samples are analyzed in accredited laboratories, by tracking over 400 types of pesticides as well as mycotoxins, heavy metals and other hazardous substances.

Earlier in April, traces of a prohibited pesticide were discovered in one of the batches of Ukrainian grain in Slovakia. The substance's level slightly exceeded the set limit. In turn, Czech minister of agriculture, Zdenek Nekula, said that tests of Ukrainian grain, meat and eggs conducted by Prague have not detected any negative samples. Therefore, the Czech Republic had no reason to ban the import of Ukrainian products as Poland, Slovakia and some other countries did. According to CAFIA data, some 2-3% of food samples, which do not meet the standards, are detected each year.

On April 15, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.