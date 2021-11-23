UrduPoint.com

Czech Intel Report Says Russian Spying Hit By Covid

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:18 PM

Czech intel report says Russian spying hit by Covid

The Czech Republic's intelligence agency said on Tuesday that Russian spying activities on its territory had been hit by coronavirus restrictions curbing movement in 2020

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Czech Republic's intelligence agency said on Tuesday that Russian spying activities on its territory had been hit by coronavirus restrictions curbing movement in 2020.

In its annual report, the Security Information Service (BIS) said the restrictions had reduced "opportunities for intelligence exchanges in the traditional areas of interest, such as politics, the academic sphere or trade".

But it also reported an increase in Russian interest in contacting Czech pro-Russian and anti-system entities and building contacts.

"Russia aims to use the Czech territory to gain access to Czech nationals but also to build contacts with foreign nationals," said the BIS, adding that Russia had also continued cyber attacks on Czech targets.

It added that China also remained a "complex growing intelligence threat" with its spies using diplomatic and journalistic cover.

"Chinese intelligence activities were most intensive in the area of politics and scientific and technical intelligence," according to the report.

The intelligence service also said aversion to Covid-19 restrictions had given rise to a "Covid-denial movement" in the Czech Republic questioning measures taken by the government and the seriousness of the disease itself.

"It connected dissatisfied citizens with representatives of the Czech disinformation scene," the BIS said.

But "even though disinformation and conspiracy theories affected a wider population than usual, the Covid-denial movement was not successful in mobilising the general public", it added.

Related Topics

Russia China Czech Republic 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

3 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International Presid ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International President of Bank of America

19 minutes ago
 Japanese, Vietnamese Defense Chiefs Vow to Enhance ..

Japanese, Vietnamese Defense Chiefs Vow to Enhance Regional Security

10 seconds ago
 UK to Release 1.5Mln Barrels of Oil From Strategic ..

UK to Release 1.5Mln Barrels of Oil From Strategic Inventories

12 seconds ago
 EU eyes update to Covid certificate as infections ..

EU eyes update to Covid certificate as infections surge

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.