Czech Intelligence Agency Says Probe Into Poison Hoax Involving Russian Diplomats Closed

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) An investigation into an alleged poisoning plot hoax involving two Russian diplomats in the Czech Republic has been closed, the Czech Security Information Service (BIS) said in a press release on Friday.

"A few days ago, the BIS successfully closed the case regarding threats made on Czech politicians, which caused a range of speculations, conspiracy theories and heightened emotions. A media leak significantly complicated the work of the BIS and the police, and made it almost impossible to investigate the case," the organization said on its official website.

On April 27, Czech magazine Respekt reported that a Russian diplomat had brought ricin, a deadly poison, into the country to potentially kill Czech politicians who were involved in the removal of a statue commemorating Soviet war hero Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague.

At a later date, Czech broadcasters named the alleged suspect as Andrei Konchakov, the acting head of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) in the Czech Republic.

The BIS did not confirm whether ricin was brought into the country, and said that the decision to expel Konchakov and another Rossotrudnichestvo official Igor Rybakov was taken by leading politicians.

"Based on the information, the prime minister and the foreign minister decided to expel two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Prague," the BIS said.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis accused the two diplomats of hoaxing the plot to bring ricin into the country and announced their expulsion on June 5. The Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic said that the accusations were a provocation.

Konchakov and Rybakov both arrived in Moscow from Prague in the early hours of Monday morning.