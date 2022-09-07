UrduPoint.com

Czech Interior Minister Says Turkey Opened Gates To Europe For Syrian Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Czech Interior Minister Says Turkey Opened Gates to Europe for Syrian Refugees

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Turkey has opened gates to Europe for Syrian refugees, which resulted in the increased number of illegal migrants detained in the Czech Republic and neighboring countries, Vit Rakusan, the Czech first deputy prime minister and concurrently the interior minister, said on Tuesday.

"We have wide open gates to Europe from Turkey. Hence the growing number of illegal Syrian migrants coming to the Czech Republic and neighboring European countries. And they arrive not from their own country, but through Turkey," Rakusan said during discussions on migration issues in the Czech parliament.

The Czech interior minister also noted that Budapest had stopped accepting refugees coming from Slovakia and Austria despite the fact that they had gotten into the two countries through the Hungarian territory.

"In fact, Budapest does not comply with the agreement on the return of illegal migrants," Rakusan said.

In this regard, the Czech official announced his intention to discuss migration issues with colleagues from Slovakia and the German state of Bavaria in the near future.

Since the beginning of 2022, over 3,600 illegal migrants, of which 90% were Syrian citizens, have been detained on the country's territory, according to the Czech Interior Ministry. The majority of refugees have been trying to get through Slovakia and then the Czech Republic to Germany. In 2021, Czech border guards detained 1,300 illegal migrants, while in previous years there were only 200-400 detentions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Syria Europe Interior Minister Turkey Parliament German Germany Budapest Austria Czech Republic Slovakia Border From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

28 minutes ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

37 minutes ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

33 minutes ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

33 minutes ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

34 minutes ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.