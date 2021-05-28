Czech Interior Minister to Discuss Compensations With Victims of Vrbetice Explosions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Jan Hamacek, the Czech first deputy prime minister and interior minister, will discuss the government's compensations to towns damaged by the explosions in Vrbetice arms depot with the heads of their municipalities, Tomas Chmela, the mayor of the city of Slavicin, said on Friday.

On May 11, Stanislav Polcak, the European parliamentarian, said that the local population suffered losses worth hundreds of millions of Czech korunas (millions of Dollars). According to him, the direct damage to the property of Slavicin and the villages of Lipova, Haluzice and Vlachovice alone amounts to 80 million korunas.

"The meeting with the interior minister will include the heads of the city of Slavicin as well as the villages of Lipova, Haluzice and Vlachovice, the latter includes the village of Vrbetice.

It is supposed that our meeting with Finance Minister Alena Schillerova will be held soon," Chmela said.

In April, the Czech Republic blamed Russia's special services for the 2014 explosions in arms depots in Vrbetice and expelled 18 diplomats from the country. In response, Moscow declared 20 Czech diplomats personae non gratae, dismissing the accusations as unsubstantiated, absurd and outrageous.

On May 9, Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said that the country seeks to request from Russia to pay not less than one billion korunas as compensation for material damage caused by the 2014 explosions.