Czech Justice Minister Points To Third Version Of Events In Vrbetice

Thu 29th April 2021

Czech Justice Minister Points to Third Version of Events in Vrbetice

Czech Justice Minister Marie Benesova expressed the belief that there is a third version of the 2014 ammunition depot explosions in Vrbetice

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Czech Justice Minister Marie Benesova expressed the belief that there is a third version of the 2014 ammunition depot explosions in Vrbetice.

"I was present at cabinet session when this was discussed. My opinion is quite close to that of [Czech] President [Milos Zeman].

At the same time, I have only seen the reports of the counterintelligence, no one has access to the 'live' materials of the investigation. I even think there is one more [third] potential version," Benesova told Novinky online media outlet.

The justice minister refused to elaborate on the third version.

"I cannot talk about it, I cannot cite this information. But minutes of the cabinet session cover it all," Benesova continued.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Novinky that there is only one version of the incident.

