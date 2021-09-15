UrduPoint.com

Czech Justice Ministry Received No Documents From Russia In Franchetti Case - Spokesperson

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Czech Justice Ministry did not receive documents from the Russian Investigative Committee in the case of Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, who was detained on Sunday at the Prague airport on the order of Ukraine, the ministry's spokesman Vladimir Repka told Sputnik.

"The Ministry of Justice does not have such documents," Repka said.

Earlier, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that Russia had sent inquiries to the Czech Republic to establish all the circumstances of Franchetti's detention.

