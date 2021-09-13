(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The Czech plant, producing L-410 aircraft, is currently analyzing data on the plane crash that occurred on Sunday in Russia's Irkutsk region, the plant's head, Ilona Plskova, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are studying the data on the yesterday's plane L-410 crash in Irkutsk region, now we are to hold a meeting on the issue.

I cannot say whether our specialists will fly (to the scene) for investigating the crash causes," Plskova said.

The L-410 plane was flying from Irkutsk to the village of Kazachinskoye on Sunday when it made a hard landing in the taiga forest. There were a total of 16 people on board: two crew members and 14 passengers. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, four people died while 12 others were injured. The Russian Investigative Committee believes that the plane accident was most likely caused by a piloting error or equipment failure.