UrduPoint.com

Czech L-410 Planes Manufacturer Studies Plane Crash Near Russia's Irkutsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

Czech L-410 Planes Manufacturer Studies Plane Crash Near Russia's Irkutsk

The Czech plant, producing L-410 aircraft, is currently analyzing data on the plane crash that occurred on Sunday in Russia's Irkutsk region, the plant's head, Ilona Plskova, told Sputnik on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The Czech plant, producing L-410 aircraft, is currently analyzing data on the plane crash that occurred on Sunday in Russia's Irkutsk region, the plant's head, Ilona Plskova, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are studying the data on the yesterday's plane L-410 crash in Irkutsk region, now we are to hold a meeting on the issue.

I cannot say whether our specialists will fly (to the scene) for investigating the crash causes," Plskova said.

The L-410 plane was flying from Irkutsk to the village of Kazachinskoye on Sunday when it made a hard landing in the taiga forest. There were a total of 16 people on board: two crew members and 14 passengers. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, four people died while 12 others were injured. The Russian Investigative Committee believes that the plane accident was most likely caused by a piloting error or equipment failure.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Russia Died Irkutsk Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler appoints Director-General of Protocol ..

Ajman Ruler appoints Director-General of Protocol and Hospitality Department

3 minutes ago
 Online sale of tickets for ODI, T20Is matches kick ..

Online sale of tickets for ODI, T20Is matches kicks off

3 minutes ago
 Venezuelan Energy System Target of 'Terrorist Atta ..

Venezuelan Energy System Target of 'Terrorist Attack' - Authorities

2 minutes ago
 US Main Target of Cyber Criminals Followed by UK, ..

US Main Target of Cyber Criminals Followed by UK, Germany - Study

2 minutes ago
 Residential Building Collapse in US' Georgia Leave ..

Residential Building Collapse in US' Georgia Leaves Four Injured - Local Fire De ..

15 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group leased out over 2.2 million square ..

AD Ports Group leased out over 2.2 million square metres of industrial land in H ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.