Czech Labor Minister Calls Prime Minister 'Moron' Who Made 'Brothel' In Country

Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Czech Labor Minister Calls Prime Minister 'Moron' Who Made 'Brothel' in Country

Czech Labor Minister Jana Malacova said on Monday in comments accidentally caught on microphone during an interview with Czech television, that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was a "moron" who made a "brothel" of the country

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Czech Labor Minister Jana Malacova said on Monday in comments accidentally caught on microphone during an interview with Czech television, that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was a "moron" who made a "brothel" of the country.

"This is a brothel that this Babis has made. And now we all have to deal with it. I am sorry but he is a moron," Malacova said.

The Czech government is under heavy criticism for what many consider a poor response to the coronavirus pandemic. The opposition claims that coronavirus restrictions were introduced too late, while many politicians hold Babis personally responsible for the deteriorating health crisis.

Czech Health Minister Roman Prymula has said that late response contributed to the fact that the country has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates per 100,000 people. Moreover, the Czech Republic confirmed a record 11,105 new cases on Friday, while the overall tally surpassed 100,000 on Sunday.

Petr Fiala, the leader of the opposition Civil Democratic Party, has said that he would initiate a vote of no confidence in the government amid the alarming health crisis.

