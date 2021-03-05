PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The Ministry of Labor of the Czech Republic and the Prague City Hall have been subjected to massive hacker attacks, Czech Labor Minister Jana Malacova and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib told reporters on Friday.

"Our ministry has been hacked however the data system has not been damaged," Malacova said without providing any further details.

Hrib, on his part, said that servers of the mayor's office had survived the hacker attack.

"There was a massive hacker attack on the administrative system. The City Hall servers have survived it safely," Hrib said, adding that no harm was done to the City Hall's data system because the data is stored in multiple copies.

The Ministry of Labor and the City Hall have sent the information about the hacker attacks to the National Cyber and Information Security Administration (NUKIB), which is expected to issue a statement later on Friday.

In recent years, the Czech Foreign Ministry as well as several hospitals in different cities of the country have been attacked by hackers. A hospital in Benesov city not far from Prague sustained damage of about $2.7 million.