Czech Lawmaker Says Countries Supporting Russia Sanctions Unprepared for Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Vojtech Filip, the deputy speaker of the Czech parliament 's lower house, said on Tuesday that sanctions against Russia could be the solution only for those who eschew partnership.

Filip spoke at the second Development of Parliamentarism international forum, which began in Moscow on Monday and will last through Wednesday.

"I have heard speakers from Russia, Africa, Asia and other countries, many of them estimate today's forum very highly. These are new opportunities for solving the issues, which are now unsolved at the level of governments of European states, these are possibilities for developing new ties between Russia and the European Union. In my speech, I have noted that sanctions against Russia are not the solution, they are the solution for those, who are not prepared for cooperation," Filip told reporters.

He added that the forum's goal was to develop new formats of parliamentary cooperation.

Since the reunification of Crimea with Russia, the country has been subject to economic sanctions, imposed by the United States and the European Union. Even though the European political establishment supports EU sanctions, some European politicians, including the leader of French political party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, denounced them as counterproductive and detrimental to everyone involved.