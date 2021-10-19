UrduPoint.com

Czech Lawmakers Propose Launching Procedure To Deprive Zeman Of Presidential Powers

Czech Lawmakers Propose Launching Procedure to Deprive Zeman of Presidential Powers

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The constitutional commission of the Czech upper chamber proposed on Tuesday launching the procedure for depriving President Milos Zeman of his powers due to the impossibility to fulfill responsibilities for health reasons, commission head Zdenek Graba said.

"The members of our commission thoroughly studied the document on President Milos Zeman's health condition, which the senate received from the central military hospital in Prague, where the president is receiving treatment. The document states directly that the president is not able to fulfill his official duties. Moreover, due to the nature of the disease, the long-term assessment of the president's condition is extremely uncertain. Therefore, our commission proposes activating Article 66 of the national constitution on the temporary deprivation of the president of the republic of his powers," Graba told reporters.

