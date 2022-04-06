UrduPoint.com

Czech Lawmakers Recognize 1932-1933 Famine In Ukraine As Genocide - State Media

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Czech Lawmakers Recognize 1932-1933 Famine in Ukraine as Genocide - State Media

The lower house of the Czech Republic adopted on Wednesday a resolution to recognize the "artificially created" 1932-1933 famine in Soviet Ukraine as a genocide against the Ukrainian people, the Czech Television reported

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The lower house of the Czech Republic adopted on Wednesday a resolution to recognize the "artificially created" 1932-1933 famine in Soviet Ukraine as a genocide against the Ukrainian people, the Czech Television reported.

Czech lawmakers also "declared their resolve to support international principles, including the identification of perpetrators, to prevent such tragedies from happening anywhere else in the world in the future," the broadcaster said.

The famine spread across the southern regions of the Soviet Union, including Siberia, the North Caucasus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the early 1930s, claiming the lives of approximately 7 million people.

It was recognized by Ukraine as genocide in 2006 and Kiev has urged the international community to follow suit. Russia views Ukraine's campaign as an attempt to politicize history and sow discord between the two countries.

