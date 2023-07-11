Czech Leader Says Republic Expects Clear Message to Welcome Ukraine in NATO When War Ends

The Czech Republic is counting on strengthening NATO's eastern flank and sending a clear signal that the alliance is ready to accept Ukraine as a new member after the war ends, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Tuesday

"At @NATO, we ask ourselves whether we are doing enough for our security. The answer is that there is always more that can be done. The Czech Republic expects further strengthening of the defense of the eastern flank and a clear message that we are ready to accept Ukraine once the war is over," Pavel wrote on Twitter.

A Czech reporter asked Pavel on the sidelines of the summit if he believed that both NATO and Ukrainian representatives would be as satisfied as possible with the results of the negotiations in Vilnius and the president replied that the result could be a compromise between both sides.

"politics is the art of the possible. I think it will be a compromise of some sort," Pavel said on Czech tv.

The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda includes Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.