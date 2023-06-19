UrduPoint.com

Czech Leader Says Ukraine's Possible NATO Accession Cannot Start During Ongoing Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Czech Leader Says Ukraine's Possible NATO Accession Cannot Start During Ongoing Conflict

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Ukraine's possible NATO accession process cannot begin while the country is being involved in a military conflict, but Kiev should receive guarantees that the start of the procedure will coincide with the end of hostilities, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Sunday.

"I do not think that the process of Ukraine's accession to NATO could have started while the conflict is still taking place. And the Ukrainians themselves understand that it is impossible. On the other hand, the Ukrainians should receive guarantees at the alliance's summit in Vilnius in July that as soon as the conflict ends, an intensive process of Ukraine's NATO accession will be launched," Pavel told the CNN Prima news broadcaster.

The Czech leader said that Kiev had "only one chance" for a successful counteroffensive in 2023 because it was impossible to prepare another counteroffensive due to "objective reasons.

"

Pavel added that Russia's deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus should be considered as a political signal and that the move could not be ignored.

Ukraine has touted its coming offensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, then rescheduled to the summer. The Ukrainian government said the postponement was due to a shortage of weapons, all while pushing its Western donors to supply progressively heavier arms, including tanks, drones and fighter jets.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in five sectors of the Donetsk direction on June 4 but failed to achieve their goals.

Related Topics

NATO Shortage Ukraine Russia Nuclear Vilnius Donetsk Kiev Alliance Belarus June July Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

30 minutes ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

1 hour ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.