PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Ukraine's possible NATO accession process cannot begin while the country is being involved in a military conflict, but Kiev should receive guarantees that the start of the procedure will coincide with the end of hostilities, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Sunday.

"I do not think that the process of Ukraine's accession to NATO could have started while the conflict is still taking place. And the Ukrainians themselves understand that it is impossible. On the other hand, the Ukrainians should receive guarantees at the alliance's summit in Vilnius in July that as soon as the conflict ends, an intensive process of Ukraine's NATO accession will be launched," Pavel told the CNN Prima news broadcaster.

The Czech leader said that Kiev had "only one chance" for a successful counteroffensive in 2023 because it was impossible to prepare another counteroffensive due to "objective reasons.

"

Pavel added that Russia's deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus should be considered as a political signal and that the move could not be ignored.

Ukraine has touted its coming offensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, then rescheduled to the summer. The Ukrainian government said the postponement was due to a shortage of weapons, all while pushing its Western donors to supply progressively heavier arms, including tanks, drones and fighter jets.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in five sectors of the Donetsk direction on June 4 but failed to achieve their goals.