Czech Lower Chamber Passes Bill on Compensation for Vrbetice Blasts Victims - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The lower chamber of the Czech parliament passed by a majority of votes a bill on state compensation for individuals and settlements affected by the 2014 Vrbetice ammunition depot blasts, the Czech Television broadcaster reported.

The compensation, with its amount totaling 700 million Czech korunas ($32.5 million), will be equally divided between affected individuals and settlements located in the Zlin region.

The bill will now be studied by the upper chamber and submitted to Czech President Milos Zeman for signing, if approved.