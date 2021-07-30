UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Lower Chamber Passes Bill On Compensation For Vrbetice Blasts Victims - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Czech Lower Chamber Passes Bill on Compensation for Vrbetice Blasts Victims - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The lower chamber of the Czech parliament passed by a majority of votes a bill on state compensation for individuals and settlements affected by the 2014 Vrbetice ammunition depot blasts, the Czech Television broadcaster reported.

The compensation, with its amount totaling 700 million Czech korunas ($32.5 million), will be equally divided between affected individuals and settlements located in the Zlin region.

The bill will now be studied by the upper chamber and submitted to Czech President Milos Zeman for signing, if approved.

Related Topics

Parliament Zlin Chamber TV Million

Recent Stories

Cotton crop cultivated over 1.88 million hectares

13 minutes ago

4 test positive for corona-virus in east China's X ..

13 minutes ago

Five gamblers arrested; Rs 17,900 cash stake money ..

13 minutes ago

German Social Democrat Candidate Scholz Could Win ..

25 minutes ago

Google.org contributes USD7.5 Million in grants an ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 24 more lives ; 579 new cases r ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.