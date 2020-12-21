Czech Mass Vaccination Against Coronavirus Set to Start in February - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Czech government will roll out the mass coronavirus vaccination program in February, although care home patients and hospitalized elderly citizens will be injected as early as next month, the prime minister said on Monday.

The European Medicines Agency recommended authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech shot in EU countries earlier in the day, clearing the way for mass vaccinations.

"We are waiting for the approved vaccine... to arrive in the Czech Republic late on December 26.

We are talking about 9,750 doses. We hope to import another 19,500 doses by the end of the month," Andrej Babic said.

People aged 65 and over and younger citizens with underlying medical conditions will be first in line to get a shot when the mass vaccination begins.

Babic said that his government had a contract for 4 million doses and was negotiating additional supplies. Minister of Health Jan Blatny said the plan was to immunize 1.1 million people from January-March. The central European country has a population of 10.7 million.