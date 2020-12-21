UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Mass Vaccination Against Coronavirus Set To Start In February - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:40 PM

Czech Mass Vaccination Against Coronavirus Set to Start in February - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Czech government will roll out the mass coronavirus vaccination program in February, although care home patients and hospitalized elderly citizens will be injected as early as next month, the prime minister said on Monday.

The European Medicines Agency recommended authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech shot in EU countries earlier in the day, clearing the way for mass vaccinations.

"We are waiting for the approved vaccine... to arrive in the Czech Republic late on December 26.

We are talking about 9,750 doses. We hope to import another 19,500 doses by the end of the month," Andrej Babic said.

People aged 65 and over and younger citizens with underlying medical conditions will be first in line to get a shot when the mass vaccination begins.

Babic said that his government had a contract for 4 million doses and was negotiating additional supplies. Minister of Health Jan Blatny said the plan was to immunize 1.1 million people from January-March. The central European country has a population of 10.7 million.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Czech Republic February December From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

11 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

2 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

3 hours ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.