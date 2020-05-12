UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Media Harassing Russian Diplomat Amid Alleged Poison Scandal - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Czech Media Harassing Russian Diplomat Amid Alleged Poison Scandal - Embassy

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A Russian diplomat at the center of an alleged poison scandal that Moscow calls groundless has been subject to harassment by Czech media which has resulted in him receiving threats, the Russian embassy in Prague said in a statement on Monday.

"The embassy appealed to the Czech Foreign Ministry with a request to take all appropriate measures to prevent any encroachment on the identity, freedom and dignity of its employee. He has started to receive threats due to the harassment by the Czech media," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

The embassy added that it had no choice but to turn to the Czech authorities to ask for police protection.

On Sunday, the Czech news portal Seznam published the alleged correspondence between a reporter and the head of the Russian governmental agency administering civilian foreign aid and cultural exchange Rossotrudnichestvo in the Czech Republic, Andrey Konchakov, alleged to be the individual that brought the poison ricin to the country.

Earlier in the day, Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, said that the allegations were groundless and a provocation.

In late April, Czech media reported that a man holding a Russian diplomatic passport arrived in Prague carrying a supply of ricin. Reporters speculated that the targets of the alleged assassination could be Ondrej Kolar and Zdenek Hrib, two leading city officials who are connected with the removal of the monument to the Soviet war hero Marshal Ivan Konev, who led the liberation of the city in World War II.

Moscow has dismissed the claims as false and lacking evidence. Czech President Milos Zeman has also expressed doubts that the reports about the allegedly prepared ricin attack were correct.

Related Topics

Attack Police Scandal Exchange Moscow Russia Facebook Prague Kolar Man Czech Republic April Sunday World War Media All Employment

Recent Stories

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

1 minute ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

31 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

31 minutes ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

46 minutes ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.