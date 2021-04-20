UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Media Reveals 3rd Russian 'Suspect' In Ammo Depot Blast Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:38 PM

Czech Media Reveals 3rd Russian 'Suspect' in Ammo Depot Blast Probe

Czech investigators have identified a third man suspected of being involved in the 2014 ammunition depot blasts in Vrbetice, along with Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, the Seznam media outlet reported, citing a source close to the probe

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Czech investigators have identified a third man suspected of being involved in the 2014 ammunition depot blasts in Vrbetice, along with Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, the Seznam media outlet reported, citing a source close to the probe.

On Saturday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Prague suspects Russian intelligence officers of being behind the 2014 depot explosions, which killed two people. The Czech police put on their wanted list Petrov and Boshirov, suspected by London of carrying out a nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK town of Salisbury in March 2018. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has slammed the story as senility.

The new suspect is Russian embassy employee Sergei Fedotov, who is actually a member of an "elite group of the GRU, known as unit 29155," the Czech outlet alleges.

According to the source, Fedotov is an expert in poisons and explosives, who is supposed to have made an explosive device that blew up the Czech ammunition depot.

This "intelligence officer" with a diplomatic passport reportedly left Prague along with 17 other employees of the Russian embassy who were ordered out last week in connection with the Vrbetice incident.

The media outlet also claims that Fedotov traveled to Bulgaria at the time of the 2015 attempted poisoning of arms dealer Emilian Gebrev, who owned military goods blown up in Vrbetice.

Fedotov was not the only officer who worked in the Russian embassy, according to the Czech media. Another one served as a deputy military attache until the special services and police reported the incident in Vrbetice, the outlet claimed.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Police Russia London Prague Man Salisbury United Kingdom Bulgaria March 2015 2018 Media Employment

Recent Stories

Sukki KInari Hydropower is a project of national i ..

49 seconds ago

Blood clots should be listed as rare Johnson & Joh ..

50 seconds ago

Russia's Navalny Given Glucose Intravenous Infusio ..

52 seconds ago

Ibrahimovic injury doubt for Milan against Sassuol ..

54 seconds ago

P&G sales grow again amid elevated demand in pande ..

5 minutes ago

Punitive EU tariffs to put skids on Harley-Davidso ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.