Czech Medical Experts Launch Probe Into 3 Deaths Allegedly Tied to Vaccination - Regulator

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Experts at the Czech State Institute for Drug Control (SUKL) started an investigation into three death cases that were allegedly caused by inoculations with COVID-19 vaccines, the institute said on Thursday.

"SUKL is considering three death cases that may be connected with vaccines against COVID-19. The total number of similar suspicious deaths has reached 11. Moreover, SUKL has registered 1,506 cases of side effects from inoculations over the whole period of vaccination," the institute said in a statement published on its website, adding that most of the side effects included headache, fever, lassitude and pain at the injection area.

The institute stressed that all reports on deaths that occurred after vaccinations were first thoroughly investigated by the authorities and then submitted for consideration to the European Union's agencies.

SUKL noted that the deaths did not necessarily all result from inoculation, as a lot of citizens with severe pre-existing diseases received jabs.

The Czech Republic has confirmed 1,365,724 COVID-19 cases, with 22,624 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, the country registered 14,353 new infections. At least 948,144 citizens have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.