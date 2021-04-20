Czech minister says ready to send all Russian diplomats home

The Czech foreign minister said Tuesday he was ready to expel all Russian diplomats from Prague, following recent expulsions over allegations that Russian secret services orchestrated a fatal explosion in the Czech Republic

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Czech foreign minister said Tuesday he was ready to expel all Russian diplomats from Prague, following recent expulsions over allegations that Russian secret services orchestrated a fatal explosion in the Czech Republic.

"I am ready for everything. Even to build relationships from scratch. Which means we would send them all home," Foreign and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Facebook.