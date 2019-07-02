UrduPoint.com
Czech Move To Revoke Permits For Russia Flights Not Motivated Politically- Russia Lawmaker

There is no political motivation behind Czech aviation authorities' decision to revoke flight permits for Russian airlines, since this is a simple misunderstanding that will be soon resolved, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday

Russia's major carrier Aeroflot suspended earlier in the day several flights from Moscow to Prague over the Czech authorities' decision. Russia's Ural Airlines has also suspended flights from Yekaterinburg and Moscow Region's Zhukovsky to the Czech Republic, while Russia's low-cost Aeroflot's subsidiary Pobeda has suspended flights from Moscow to Karlovy Vary.

"I wouldn't look for any political motivation here. The Czech Republic has a friendly attitude to us. I believe there are just some differences regarding conditions of mutual flights over the countries' territories ... If there are differences, we should get down to the negotiation table and talk. I think this misunderstanding will be resolved soon, there are no hidden pitfalls," Dzhabarov said.

The Czech Republic is interested in Russian tourists, with over 500,000 Russians having visited the country in 2018, the lawmaker stressed.

