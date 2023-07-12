Open Menu

Czech, Norwegian Leaders Discuss Energy, Ukraine Aid In Vilnius - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Czech President Petr Pavel and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store discussed energy security and cooperation for supporting Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on Wednesday, the Czech News Agency (CTK) reported.

The news agency quoted Pavel as saying on social media after the meeting that Norway was "an important partner guarding NATO's eastern flank."

Pavel's press office told the CTK that the leaders exchanged opinions on the Ukraine conflict and relations with China.

Later in the day, the Czech president is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

