Czech Official Says Russia Can Tender For Dukovany NPP Despite Opposition's Protests

Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:04 PM

Russian state nuclear company Rosatom remains a candidate in the tender for the Czech Dukovany nuclear power station new reactor's construction despite protests by Czech opposition parties, Czech Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday

On Friday, a group of 19 opposition members of the Czech parliament addressed Prime Minister Andrej Babis with a demand to fire Havlicek as he let Rosatom remain a tender participant for building the new reactor. They opposed the decision on Rosatom based on the Czech security services' recommendations not to let Russia take part in the tender due to security reasons. In his turn, Babis said that he would convene the Czech Security council to discuss the issue.

"During the Security Council meeting we have reached a consensus, the decision was made unanimously. Our position remains the same," Havlicek told tv channel Ceska televise.

According to Havlicek's statement made on Thursday, a new government, which will be formed following the results of the parliamentary election this October, will make a final decision on the tender. He also mentioned that the authorities denied China General Nuclear Power's bid due to security reasons.

There are four candidates left taking part in the tender - Russia's Rosatom, US Westinghouse, France's EdF and South Korea's KHNP. The winner will be announced no later than 2024.

The Dukovany nuclear power station is a power plant located in the south of the Czech Republic. It was built in accordance with the contract between the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia and has four active power reactors which are still operative. Prague plans to start building the fifth reactor in 2029 and finish it by 2036.

