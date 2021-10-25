Czech Ombudsman for Human Rights Says Hospitalized President Not Limited in Rights

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman is not limited in his rights, in receiving visitors or communicating with them, Czech ombudsman for human rights Stanislav Krecek said on Monday after visiting Zeman at the hospital.

On October 19, a week after Zeman was admitted to the hospital, the members of the constitutional commission of the Czech Senate proposed to temporarily deprive the president of his powers in accordance with article 66 of the constitution, due to inability of discharge his duties for health reasons.

"I made sure that the president is provided with all kinds of medical services that he needs. And I can say, from my experience, is that at the moment the president is not in any way limited in his rights, in receiving visitors and in communicating with them," Krecek wrote on Facebook, adding that his visit to the president had been previously agreed upon with both Zeman and his attending physicians.

Krecek called on Czech politicians "to hold rational, dignified and substantive debates that would contribute to a constitutional solution to the current situation" related to the president's illness.

The Czech president has been staying at the Central Military Hospital in Prague since October 10, when he was placed in the intensive care unit at the recommendation of the hospital's director, Miroslav Zavoral, who refused to disclose the diagnosis without the president's consent.

The transfer of powers from Zeman to the speaker of the lower house of the parliament and the prime minister can move forward provided that a majority of the members in both chambers vote in favor.