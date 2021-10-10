Czech Opposition Begins Coalition Talks After Winning Legislative Polls

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The leader of the liberal Czech alliance Together announced on Saturday he was in talks with the third-placed Pirates/Mayors on forming a coalition government after beating the ruling ANO party.

"We, the representatives of five political parties united in two electoral alliances, have signed a memorandum declaring our wish to create a government," Petr Fiala told reporters.

Fiala's Together lead the parliamentary race with 27.7% of the vote to ANO's 27.2% on Saturday, after 99% of ballots were counted. Prime Minister Andrej Babis conceded the defeat of the center-right ANO.

Fiala said that Together and Pirates/Mayors agreed not to seek any other coalition partners and would ask Czech President Milos Zeman for a mandate to try and form a new government. Zeman canceled his post-vote tv appearance, set for Sunday, over health problems.